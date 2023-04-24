Panthers News: Bryce Young, field criticism, Scott Fitterer and draft picks
Bryce Young praises Carolina Panthers
It seems that all the smart money is now on Bryce Young becoming the Carolina Panthers' choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most respected insiders have deemed this a done deal for more than a week now, which is further reflected in sportsbooks making the Alabama product a heavy odds-on favorite.
Young has elite-level qualities and one of the highest football IQs around. There are some durability issues with his height and weight, but they are called outliers for a reason and the Panthers have everything in place for him to hit the ground running.
When speaking to the NFL Network about his discussions with the Panthers' brass throughout the assessment process, Young praised those in power for their thorough approach. The signal-caller also revealed how impressed he was by the team's plan for long-term, sustainable success.
"I really do appreciate the dedication to everything. With Mr. Tepper, him being so involved, that just shows how much he cares about the team and you can tell that that radiates through the entire coaching staff. They're extremely invested in everything. I've been able to talk to them and they have a very clear plan of what they want for the future and what they've been building, and they've been doing that for a while now. Just being able to sit with him and everyone else that was a part of the dinner, it was just a great opportunity for me and a great experience. "- Bryce Young via NFL.com
It's clear there is real interest in Young and the Panthers have been blown away by his football acumen throughout the assessment stage. But the prospect also holds the team in extremely high regard, which could mean an instant chemistry if he's the pick at No. 1 as anticipated.
Only a few days before we find out once and for all.