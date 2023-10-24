Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Austin Corbett and Courtland Sutton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Courtland Sutton trade
With the trade deadline now one week away, speculation is mounting about what moves the Carolina Panthers might make in the coming days. Much of the talk is centering on possible outgoings with the franchise sitting at 0-6, but some are also hoping those in power can strike a deal that provides quarterback Bryce Young with another productive pass-catcher.
While this is not normally the route struggling teams go, Young's development is the most important remaining objective over the next 11 games. If this means sacrificing more capital for a proven performer, it's worth considering.
Genuine No. 1 wide receivers are almost never available at this time of year. But that didn't stop Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus from linking the Panthers with Courtland Sutton - a trade that sent fourth and sixth-round picks to the Denver Broncos in return.
"We suggested a different Broncos wide receiver get traded to Carolina last week, but this time we go with the veteran in Sutton. We failed to mention the connection for both players to Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who served as the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2022. [Sutton had one of the highlight catches of the young NFL season in the left corner of the end one against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, and he leads the team with 25 receptions, 275 yards and four touchdowns. Sutton’s five contested catches through Week 6 are tied for the ninth most among wide receivers on the season, and he can provide a big-bodied target that routinely boxes out defenders and wins on jump balls, an element from which Bryce Young could benefit."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
It does seem unlikely. However, with pressure building on general manager Scott Fitterer from a disillusioned fanbase, it wouldn't be the biggest shock if the front office figure made another desperate move given his aggressive nature.