Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Damiere Byrd
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's reflection
Frank Reich didn't seem too downbeat despite the Carolina Panthers falling to another preseason loss. Results don't matter much at this juncture and most players that were on the field late on won't be around once the 53-man roster is finalized looking at the grand scheme of things.
One positive to emerge was the performance of Bryce Young. The rookie quarterback once again showcased what he could potentially bring to the organization with two scoring drives to begin the game, which clearly pleased Reich based on his comments via USA Today Sports.
"I think he was sharp and productive and made plays. And showed even more playmaking ability with his feet. The throw for the touchdown. There was another throw to Adam [Thielen], kind of a big box throw that Adam lost the ball in the lights that I think had a decent chance to be completed. But Adam lost the ball in the lights. So, I thought he was accurate and made plays."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
We saw a little bit more from the Panthers' offense despite some vanilla-like scheme concepts being implemented again. Once things open up schematically, Reich and Thomas Brown can get more creative and put their playmakers in the best possible positions to thrive.
That's why any fans pressing the panic button should keep it to themselves. We live in a hair-trigger reaction world where people want to win right now, but judgment should be reserved until the real action arrives.