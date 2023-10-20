Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Terrace Marshall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the first domino looks set to fall ahead of the upcoming 2023 trade deadline?
The Carolina Panthers might be enjoying some rest on the bye week, but there is never a dull moment with this team. With speculation mounting about a fire sale before the trade deadline, it looks like the first potential departure has come to the fore - whether it's the first of many remains to be seen.
While fans wait for more developments, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's supposed struggles analyzed by a respected college football analyst, potential compensation for Brian Burns, Frank Reich's job security, and Terrace Marshall Jr. looking for a fresh start.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. on the move
As previously stated, rumors are swirling about the Carolina Panthers looking to recoup assets before the 2023 trade deadline. The team is currently 0-6 and with no first-round selection to call upon next spring, it isn't exactly the best situation for a franchise that boasted bold ambitions of postseason football before the campaign.
The first piece on the trade chessboard came to light on Thursday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Panthers had given wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. permission to seek a trade, which would bring an end to his underwhelming three years in Charlotte.
Carolina got cute at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by taking Marshall. They heard that the New Orleans Saints wanted him with the very next pick and made their move, but he never hit it off with previous head coach Matt Rhule and was seldom seen as a result.
Marshall did show signs of life under Steve Wilks last season, but it was fleeting. Despite another strong summer, the LSU product couldn't attain the breakout status many were expecting and has probably played his last down for the Panthers.
Don't expect anything more than a late Day 3 pick for Marshall. Having the physical attributes is one thing, but it's difficult to extract decent compensation if the production doesn't back them up.