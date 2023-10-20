Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Terrace Marshall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Potential compensation for Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns
Terrace Marshall Jr. might not be the only one parting ways with the Carolina Panthers before the all-important October 31 trade deadline. Many writers with close ties to the franchise suggest selling off assets is their biggest priority rather than making another desperate incoming, which means anything can happen between now and Halloween.
When looking at Carolina's roster as it stands, Brian Burns is the most valuable piece. He is a supremely gifted edge rusher and still only 25 years old despite being in his fifth season, so demand would be high if the Panthers began taking calls.
While those in power are rapidly losing their leverage with Burns on the final year of his deal and with no new deal confirmed, Bill Barnwell of ESPN stated that the Panthers could probably still get two first-round selections for the Florida State product if the market was robust enough.
"Well, we know the Panthers wouldn't take two first-round picks and more from the Rams for [Brian] Burns a year ago, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Now, a year later, those same first-rounders likely would get a deal done. Burns is a year closer to free agency, and the Panthers have struggled to sign him to a new contract, in part because they implicitly valued him as a player worth more than two first-round picks by turning down the offer from L.A. With Carolina desperate for draft capital after making the Bryce Young trade, a Burns swap could get them valuable playmakers to put around their young quarterback. If they asked the Rams for wideout Puka Nacua, would Los Angeles be willing to include him in the deal?"- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Trading Burns leaves a gaping hole in Carolina's pass rush that couldn't be filled by those already on the roster. Therefore, one suspects the offer would have to be high for the Panthers to let arguably their most dynamic player leave.