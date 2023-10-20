Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Terrace Marshall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's job security
Frank Reich is a man under strain right now. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of problems and not many solutions after a disastrous start to 2023, which means the jury is still out as to whether or not this was the right head coaching hire.
Reich is hugely respected around the league and the Panthers shelled out significant financial resources to form their coaching staff. This brought expectations the playing personnel couldn't match, which disappointed Carolina's long-suffering fanbase and piled more pressure on those in power.
If things don't improve with some winnable upcoming games after their bye week, things could get messy. This was a sentiment echoed by Bucky Brooks of FOX Sports, who hinted that Reich could be one-and-done with the Panthers if he cannot generate momentum over the next 11 games.
"Very few analysts forecasted a one-and-done tenure for [Frank] Reich when he joined the Panthers as a quarterback whisperer with a No. 1 overall pick at his disposal. Still, the offense's disastrous results and Bryce Young's struggles could prompt the owner to pull the plug on the experiment. With an 0-6 record and Reich handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, questions persist about the veteran coach's relationship with the quarterback and his adaptability as a schemer and tactician. Throw in the defense's regression with a talented but oft-injured lineup featuring blue-chip players at marquee spots (Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn), the Panthers look nothing like the playoff contender that was expected to take the NFC South by storm in Reich's first season."- Bucky Brooks, FOX Sports
Morale is pretty low as the NFL's only winless team and potentially removing some established stars from the equation via trade in the coming weeks. This was always going to be a project despite their in-house delusion, so it would be a huge shock if David Tepper pulled the plug after just one season.