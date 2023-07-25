Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Cam Newton and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich eager to capitalize on Carolina Panthers chance
It'll be a surreal feeling for head coach Frank Reich once he steps onto the field at Wofford College for the start of camp. After all, it's been almost 30 years since he did the same as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback during their inaugural campaign.
Reich remained rooted in the area long after he departed. It's been a memorable coaching journey ever since, which has led to team owner David Tepper making him the first offensive-minded coach in franchise history.
This nostalgia is nice, but it won't count for much if the Panthers don't make improvements under his watch. But when speaking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated for a fantastic pre-camp feature, the respected figure is going to give it everything he has before heading into retirement.
"We’re going to be thankful for this opportunity to be together as a family. But I’m also incredibly grateful to the Teppers for the opportunity to bring version 2.0, for another great shot to finish a long career in the NFL. Because this will likely be it. I’m 61, still got plenty of fire and juice left, gonna pour every ounce of it into this. We’re home with our family. We’re with a team and an organization we love. Just … let’s let it rip."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
It's been a phenomenal shift in culture since Reich came into the fold. Standards have been raised, an exceptional staff was formed, and professionalism returned after so long without a true leader of men within the building.
What comes next is more important. But Reich won't be found wanting for effort that's for sure.