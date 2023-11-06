Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, injuries and quick turnaround
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's assessment
It was clear from a long way out that this wouldn't be the Carolina Panthers' day. While the defense did an admirable job in difficult circumstances, self-inflicted wounds and the same complications emerging on offense were the primary catalysts behind a seventh defeat in eight for head coach Frank Reich since taking charge.
This one stung more than most versus the team that fired him during the 2022 campaign. But the figurehead was more inclined to focus on his squad shooting themselves in the foot rather than any other implications based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"Very frustrating. Early in that game we had three penalties that were devastating penalties. Two of them extend drives that they end up getting points on. You can't do that. You can't do that and be a good football team. We talk about those things all the time. We watch tape on it. The things that came up, we've talked about. We've sat in here in meetings. We show tape. As coaches and players, we have to figure that out. I mean, there's just too many of those mistakes. That's frustrating."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Some real soul-searching is needed, especially on a short week. It's clear for all to see that the personnel at Reich's disposal isn't up to the required standard, so they'll just have to try and make the best out of a bad situation.
But make no mistake, big changes could be coming if things don't improve.