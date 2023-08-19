Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn and Ikem Ekwonu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following the team's loss in Preseason Week 2 at the New York Giants?
It was another disappointing performance overall from the Carolina Panthers during their second preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. While it's hard to gauge what to make of games like this with many starters and scheme concepts missing, the lack of cohesion at times was concerning and something that has to be cleaned up before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Of course, the news and rumors were plentiful surrounding the Panthers. Among the stories causing conversation include Bryce Young on doing more with less, Frank Reich's assessment, Ikem Ekwonu's potential, and Jaycee Horn's displeasure.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's assessment
Starting the preseason 0-2 wasn't the ideal outcome for Frank Reich to begin his Carolina Panthers head coaching tenure. However, the results don't matter at this stage looking at the biggest picture.
It's a team game, obviously. But when probed about the performance of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Reich seemed to be relatively pleased with his signal-caller's contribution before being taken out of the firing line based on his comments via David Newton of ESPN.
"I thought Bryce looked sharp. Put together a nice drive. Would have liked to have finished if off [with a touchdown]. Obviously, unhappy with the number of penalties we had. But I thought Bryce looked sharp. I think he wanted to throw the ball more, but I thought he looked sharp."- Frank Reich via ESPN
Reich didn't divulge whether or not Young would play in Carolina's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. But if their relatively relaxed practice schedule is anything to go off, he'll be on the sidelines as Matt Corral and Jake Luton take center stage.