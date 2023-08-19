Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn and Ikem Ekwonu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu's potential
It was another rough outing for Ikem Ekwonu in Preseason Week 2. While pressing the panic button just yet would be foolish, there are some things the first-round selection needs to tighten up before competitive action arrives.
Ekwonu is held to higher standards than most based on his status and how well he performed as a rookie. There's nothing to suggest he cannot meet lofty expectations, but his lack of consistency is something to monitor closely.
This is obviously overreaction season. Ekwonu still has a bright future, which is reflected by Keegan Abdoo from NFL.com naming the North Carolina State product as a primary breakout candidate in 2023.
"The first offensive tackle off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft looks to build off an impressive rookie season where he played every snap. According to Pro Football Focus, [Ikem] Ekwonu allowed a pressure on just 5.2 percent of his pass-blocking snaps, the third-lowest in a season by a rookie left tackle in the last decade. Despite Carolina bringing in a new coaching regime, Ekwonu will have continuity in his position room, as new head coach Frank Reich retained the offensive line coach from the last regime, James Campen. Campen praised his left tackle recently saying Ekwonu is “way ahead of where he was last year." Continued development for Ekwonu will be crucial for protecting the blindside of the Panthers’ undersized quarterback of the future, Bryce Young."- Keegan Abdoo, NFL.com
Big things are expected of Ekwonu and he has to deliver. Otherwise, it's going to be another long season for the Carolina Panthers under their new coaching regime.