Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn and Ikem Ekwonu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's displeasure
The Carolina Panthers' first-string defense didn't trot out Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, or Justin Houston for their second preseason game, which is understandable in the circumstances. However, it was alarming to see the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones go down the field almost effortlessly for an opening touchdown to begin the contest.
While the scheme concepts remained vanilla, the Giants' offensive play-calling wasn't exactly creative and they still had their way. But again, there's no need to panic at this stage of the preparation period.
This was a sentiment echoed by Jaycee Horn, who stated via the team's website that the Panthers' defense remains in a good spot despite admitting that there are some elements of execution that need refinement.
"Really, just start faster. Have more urgency. Especially knowing we open up with two division opponents, so we're definitely going to get back and watch the film. I'm sure that's going to be a point of emphasis, to start fast. The last two games have been long drives. You never want that feeling as a starter, especially when you're not playing that many snaps. That's what I take from it. I think we're in a good spot. I think we've got some room to grow before we're at our best. But I think we're in a pretty good spot. We're starting to put things together. But we're getting one or two drives, and it's hard to gauge where we are as a defense off those one or two drives, though I'm sure that's what everybody's doing right now."- Jaycee Horn via Panthers.com
Horn is right on all fronts because Carolina's defense is too talented not to impose themselves from the outset. Anything less wouldn't be doing justice to some outstanding difference-makers at Ejiro Evero's disposal.