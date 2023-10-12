Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Laviska Shenault and Jeremy Chinn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumos from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Could the Carolina Panthers trade Jeremy Chinn?
If the Carolina Panthers head into their bye week at 0-6 as expected, those in power have some big decisions to make. Do they swing for the fences with another move to help quarterback Bryce Young navigate his remaining 11 games? Or should the path be recouping capital by selling off assets before the trade deadline?
It's a tricky spot for a Panthers team that's stated fully to anyone who listened before the campaign that they were in a position to drop in a quarterback and take off. Frank Reich also stated recently that this isn't a rebuild and team owner David Tepper wants to win right now - something that's been a foreign concept to the billionaire since purchasing the franchise.
The Panthers aren't blessed with tradable assets. But Matthew Alquiza from Sports Illustrated put forth the notion that Jeremy Chinn could be moved on for the right price.
"[Jeremy] Chinn has shown the ability to be a playmaker on a top-ten defense, and he should carry some value across the league. He is in the final year of his (cheap) rookie contract, and he could make an impact on a contending team quickly. He is too good of a player (even with his limitations) to be sitting on the bench of an 0-5 Panthers team and losing a prime year of his career. Also, it makes sense on the Panthers end. The problem Carolina faces though, is that teams rarely pony up significant draft capital on an in-season trade for a player at a non-premium position like Jeremy Chinn. Whether it’s Scott Fitterer making the picks in April or a new general manager, having picks to play with is the most important thing for the Panthers’ future right now. If it takes moving Chinn (and potentially some other players), then so be it."- Matthew Alquiza, Sports Illustrated
Despite the Panthers dealing with some troubling injuries on defense, Chinn played just 30 percent of snaps at the Detroit Lions and 41% on special teams. This steep decline in reps is worrying and if another team comes calling, Carolina might be receptive to a decent offer.