Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Laviska Shenault and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young praised
Bryce Young is getting too much criticism considering his recent growth of late. People who didn't want the Carolina Panthers to draft him at No. 1 overall are using the team's failings to push personal agendas - a depressing way to go about following your team all things considered.
Young is coming along and becoming more comfortable with every passing week. Once the silly turnovers diminish, it'll be a shock if the signal-caller doesn't take off so long as Carolina's schematic concepts start playing to his strengths more effectively.
The former Alabama star got a big confidence boost from an unlikely source on Wednesday. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was glowing in his praise of Young based on comments via USA Today Sports as the two sides get set to square off this weekend.
"A baller with a bright future. He’s one of the few young quarterbacks that you see comin’ out that sees defenders when operating as a quarterback. His vision is uncanny and his timing and rhythm to the game—you can see that he’s going to be a very good player in this league, in my opinion. There’s nothing more difficult than being a rookie starting quarterback. In that process, you learn live speed. What I’ve seen is a guy that’s showing his talent through the rhythm of plays and showing certain things with regard to—he’s uncanny in the pocket how he moves and he’ll continue to get better and better at it. Extending plays, and throws a very catchable ball that’s built for YAC. There’s a reason why the guys that he’s played with in college, that how much respect they have for him. If you don’t believe me, just ask any ‘Bama player."- Mke McDaniel via USA Today Sports
Those who think Young was a bad pick should ask themselves one question…
What would the Heisman Trophy winner look like on the Dolphins right now? And therein lies the problem.