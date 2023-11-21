Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, offensive line and Week 12
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL struggles
It was another game where the Carolina Panthers' offensive line was completely overwhelmed. Something in keeping with their suspect protection throughout the campaign as Frank Rech's zone-blocking methods continue to cause significant complications.
Almost every time Bryce Young dropped back to pass, he was engulfed by rushing Dallas Cowboys players, who knew they could have real joy lining up over the struggling unit. Carolina gave up 23 sacks, pressures, or quarterback hurries from 33 dropbacks, which is simply unacceptable.
When discussing this ongoing concern, head coach Frank Reich acknowledged the performance levels weren't up to the required standard via Sports Illustrated. The figurehead also admitted they are more suited to power concepts based on the encouraging film from 2022, even if it's not been implemented with any frequency under his leadership.
"The sacks that we gave up, a couple of them, were just their players winning one on one matchups. Micah Parsons is an elite player and he won a couple matchups. There were a couple times where we had some double team scheduled and we didn't get that executed quite right. There was another one where we had a protection call that went from one thing to another and probably needed to be in the first one rather than the second one, so we didn't quite get what we wanted."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Unless some big-time adjustments are made, Young is in danger of getting seriously hurt. How he's lasted this long without succumbing to injury is a testament to the signal-caller's resolve and durability behind a protection that is among the league's worst.