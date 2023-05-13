Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich lauds Carolina Panthers recruitment
Not everyone in attendance at the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp is going to make it. That's the nature of the business, unfortunately.
However, head coach Frank Reich seemed pretty pleased with the standard after Day 1. There was a lot for players to take in from an information standpoint, but there was a vibrant energy around the place and something everyone can build upon over the next two days.
When speaking to the media via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com, Reich was highly complimentary of the hard work done by general manager Scott Fitterer, assistant general manager Dan Morgan, and other front office personnel regarding recruitment ahead of Carolina's minicamp. Something that could see a surprise or two emerge onto the 90-man roster.
"I'll give Scott Fitterer, Dan Morgan, and the scouting staff a lot of credit. We feel good about the tryout guys that we got in. (There's) just story after story of these guys making (a) team and going on to have a long career. I was talking about it with somebody today – somebody in our personnel department walking off the field – starting to identify, 'OK, here's the tryout guys, who might we keep?' It's exciting. This is what this league is all about, opportunities to compete and show what you can do. I'm excited for the guys."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
There don't seem to be many open spots, which became fewer after the Panthers re-signed both Michael Jordan and Cam Erving for offensive line depth following the draft. But there are two more days of practice to catch the eye before formal conclusions come to light.