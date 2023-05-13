Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers legend makes his presence felt
There was one notable guest in attendance at rookie minicamp. One that had no problem making his presence felt given the esteem in which he is held across the Carolina Panthers.
And on his birthday, no less.
When a video surfaced of Steve Smith Sr. offering some technical pointers to second-round selection Jonathan Mingo - someone he texted team owner David Tepper about before the pick - there was an obvious level of excitement among fans. In addition to his work alongside the Ole Miss product, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer also got the chance to speak with every rookie in attendance once their first session concluded.
It's clear Mingo holds Smith in the highest regard based on his post-practice comments via The Sports Daily. Hopefully, their brief interaction can have the desired effect when it's time to make a difference within a competitive setting.
"I’ve (been following) Steve Smith since I was kid. I love the attitude he brought to the game. If there’s one receiver in the league you didn’t want to mess with, it was Steve Smith. He played like a running back after the catch; you can see his toughness and meanness. He gave me the ins and outs, just trying to help me become a better football player."- Jonathan Mingo via The Sports Daily
Smith's influence on practice was also welcomed by head coach Frank Reich, who said his presence when speaking to the group was felt in no uncertain terms. Looking forward to the future is the primary topic currently, but having legends such as the feisty wideout to lean on is only going to help.