Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Terrace Marshall and Damiere Byrd
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media in greater detail.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team makes final preparations before their Preseason Week 2 game at the New York Giants?
The Carolina Panthers were given another day off from practice on Wednesday. This has been a relatively relaxed preparation period compared to others around the league, but the experienced coaching staff knows what they are doing and with injuries mounting, those in power opted to err on the side of caution once again.
That doesn't mean the news and rumors stopped - far from it, actually. Among the stories making waves include Damiere Byrd's blow, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s status, Frank Reich's main goal for Friday night, and Bryce Young striving to improve.
Le's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers place Damiere Byrd on IR
Frank Reich recently revealed that Damiere Byrd's hamstring injury looked significant. As it turned out, the complication was enough to place the speedy wide receiver and kicker returner on injured/reserve.
Byrd returned to the franchise in free agency and looked like a strong candidate to make the team thanks to his explosiveness and ability to assist on special teams. That sadly won't be the case now and it remains to be seen whether the Carolina Panthers wait it out or release the veteran with an injury settlement in the coming weeks.
As is normally the case at this time of year, one player's disappointment is an opportunity for another. Shi Smith looks like the prime beneficiary of Byrd's injury, with the likes of C.J. Saunders, Derek Wright, Javon Wims, and Gary Jennings also fancying their chances of additional involvement.