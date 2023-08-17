Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Terrace Marshall and Damiere Byrd
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media in greater detail.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.'s status
It's been radio silence from the Carolina Panthers since wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was carted off the practice field earlier this week. The wide receiver had an X-ray and reportedly had a scan in the complication's immediate aftermath, but no new developments came about until head coach Frank Reich stood at the podium on Wednesday.
The figurehead was almost immediately asked about Marshall's status and whether he'll be out for a considerable period of time. Reich stated via Augusta Stone from the team's website that they are waiting for the back issue to settle down before coming to an official conclusion.
"Don't want to jump to quick conclusions. Sometimes with these things you've got to let them settle down for two, three, four days, you know? So that's what we're in the process of doing."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Reich added that Marshall would not suit up at the New York Giants on Friday evening for Carolina's second preseason game. That was seemingly guaranteed, but the fact a definitive prognosis has yet to be determined indicates this problem might be more severe than anyone initially feared at the time.
Again, it's easy to draw conclusions with almost no information to go off. However, the Panthers are obviously taking every possible precaution with a player that is about to embark on a career crossroads in Year 3 of his professional career.