Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Terrace Marshall and Damiere Byrd
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media in greater detail.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's goal
Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to emerge from their first preseason game with no points as a result of their efforts. While the result wasn't important in the grand scheme of things, the lack of execution alone was enough to suggest major improvements are needed before they take the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
No rational fan is pressing the panic button just yet. But head coach Frank Reich acknowledged via David Newton of ESPN that the goal is to be more clinical against a New York Giants defense that is going to bring the heat almost constantly under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
"Obviously, we want to have some success out there, move the ball, make first downs and score some points. Just play more consistently as an offensive unit. This isn't just Bryce [Young], but be better on third down, get our run game going a little bit. Just overall, on offense, we need to have a better outing. It's going to be a really good challenge for our offense against their defense, just because Wink is very exotic with his pressure package. There's going to be a blitz zero, there's going to be all kinds of pressure."- Frank Reich via ESPN
Just how much the Panthers will open up their schemes on offense and defense is the big question. Everything became a little predictable by design as they don't want to give much away before the season, but they need to show some semblance of growth to start building momentum.
Scoring some points would be nice, too.