Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, trade talk and Dan Campbell
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's optimism
Things are not looking good for the Carolina Panthers right now. Injuries are mounting and from an offensive standpoint, everything is uninspired and lacking the sort of creativity that's becoming commonplace across the contending teams.
Couple this with a deflated fanbase and severe complications stopping the run, it's not hard to see why morale is low. However, head coach Frank Reich remains optimistic that things aren't too far away from actually clicking based on his comments via the team's website.
"There's no doubt we've gotten closer together. You know, you're sitting here 0-4, and you're disgusted about that, and it's pretty painful. But at the same time, there's a lot of energy and juice, like in our game-planning meetings, and it's growing because I think we all feel it. As a staff, this is how it's coming together. More forming to what we want to do to the identity that we want to be. And it's an incremental process. I believe that once you're in the groove, the benefit and the dividends that that pays of having that diversity of thought will start to show."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Talk is cheap. The Panthers had enough of positivity with no genuine substance with the previous head coach - now is the time for action and for Reich to devise a game plan capable of overcoming the obvious hardship.