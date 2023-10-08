Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, trade talk and Dan Campbell
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers plan to simplify things for Bryce Young
Bryce Young is coming along, but he needs help. The quarterback is operating within a restricted system that isn't playing to his strengths, which has seen the Carolina Panthers' offense splutter and fail to eclipse the 20-point mark through four weeks.
Considering all the bright minds within the building and Young's elite-level processing, it's extremely disappointing. But Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports Sports hinted that the Panthers are moving forward with a simplified approach for their rookie signal-caller in the hope of reaping more profitability from his first season in a professional environment.
"Something has to change, and sources tell CBS Sports the Panthers have been charged with simplifying things for their rookie quarterback and just letting Bryce Young play. Young's best attribute — and the main reason why the 5-foot-10 quarterback was taken No. 1 overall — is his processing ability. And the Panthers assembled a stellar coaching group (especially on offense) to surround their quarterback of the future. But the Carolina Panthers are realizing that some swords are double-edged. For as bright as Young is, sources say he could be getting an overload of information from too many sources. That has resulted in uncharacteristic mistakes from the former Heisman winner, and it's helped contribute to a sputtering offense."- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Young's proven to be productive within high-tempo structures. That should be the preferred method coming up versus a stout Detroit ions defensive front, which can hopefully silence the rabid crowd enough to restrict call complications and timing issues with the offensive line.
After how things have unfolded over the last few weeks, anything else wouldn't be doing Young justice whatsoever.