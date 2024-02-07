Panthers news: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Dave Canales and Ben McAdoo
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as speculation around a busy offseason continues to rise?
All NFL eyes are on Las Vegas for this weekend's mouth-watering Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. For the Carolina Panthers, their focus is on forming a plan capable of getting them back to the promised land one day.
Just how long that'll take remains to be seen. It won't be overnight, but all fans are looking for is steady growth and a united front during their first year under Dave Canales and Dan Morgan.
While we wait for further developments, the stories causing conversation include Ben McAdoo getting another opportunity, C.J. Stroud coming to the defense of Bryce Young, what the future holds for ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu, and Canales receiving praise from a renowned offensive tackle.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Ben McAdoo gets another chance
There wasn't even an announcement of Ben McAdoo's departure as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator last year. He faded into the background without so much as a thank you from the franchise. After a season out of the game, another opportunity has presented itself.
According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, the former New York Giants head coach will join Jerod Mayo's staff with the New England Patriots. Reports suggest this will be as an offensive assistant coach, probably where he's best suited at this stage of his coaching career.
With speculation linking the Patriots with a college quarterback at No. 3 overall, McAdoo's evaluations will be a big part of the process. He's also got some notable experience when it comes to successfully assisting young signal-callers with their important transitions.