Panthers news: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Dave Canales and Ben McAdoo
By Dean Jones
Pro Bowler praises Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales
Dave Canales might not have been everyone's first choice to become Carolina Panthers head coach, but that doesn't mean the decision doesn't come with potential. He's a supreme quarterback developer. He holds the same passion for football as his mentor, Pete Carroll. He's overcome significant personal adversity and come out on the other side a better man.
They are all traits normally associated with successful head coaches around the league. One also has to look at the glowing recommendations from former players as further proof of his relationship-building credentials and how they resonate with the modern-day athlete.
Another who gushed praise on Canales was Tristan Wirfs. The Pro Bowl offensive tackle was sad to see him leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also confident of the coach's ability to bring the Panthers back to prominence based on comments via the team's website.
"Oh my gosh, Dave [Canales] is just an incredible person. He's extremely positive, always looking to coach, always looking to help guys get better. I think they got a great person. Great coach over there now. Sad to see him go but I loved my time with him."- Tristan Wirfs via Panthers.com
Canales is a coach on the up. Some perceive this appointment as a little too soon, but being too early rather than too late is not something the Panthers have become known for under David Tepper's ownership. It's time for that to change.