Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Hayden Hurst and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst's nomination
Another Carolina Panthers player got some good news on Wednesday after a prestigious nomination. Hayden Hurst was the team's nominee for this year's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
This is an annual collaboration between the USAA and NFL and honors a player, coach, or league member who demonstrates outstanding commitment to supporting the essential military community across the country and beyond. According to a press release, the USAA holds the designation of Official NFL Salute to Service Partner.
Hurst is now hoping to be named as a finalist for the award, which will be announced in the New Year. As always, the worthy recipient will be named at the NFL Honors Awards show during Super Bowl week.
Past recipients of the award include Ron Rivera (2023), Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).
Panthers fans can help in Hurst's quest to become a finalist and perhaps even come away with the prestigious distinction. There is an opportunity this year to vote for their favorite nominee from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.
Anyone wishing to vote can do so here. Congratulations, Hayden!