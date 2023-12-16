Panthers News: Bryce Young, Hayden Hurst, injuries and bad weather
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 15
It's been a difficult year all around for the Carolina Panthers. Some of it is down to coaching. There are also questions being asked about suspect personnel choices. However, the terrible luck on the injury front hasn't helped en route to one of the worst seasons in franchise history up to now.
The Panthers are getting a little healthier - especially on defense. Just two players were officially ruled out for Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, with tight end Ian Thomas and offensive lineman Justin McCray both unable to participate due to ankle and calf complications respectively.
Interim head coach Chris Tabor didn't seem too bothered about Brian Burns' ankle after listing the stud edge rusher as questionable. The Panthers have erred on the side of caution with him this week, so it would be a surprise if the former first-round pick out of Florida State didn't suit up.
There's also an illness going around, which isn't ideal. Here is the Panthers' full injury report for Week 15 at Bank of America Stadium:
- Justin McCray (OT) - Out (calf)
- Ian Thomas (TE) - Out (ankle)
- Brian Burns (OLB) - Questionable (ankle)
- D'Shawn Jamison (CB) - Questionable (illness)
- Amare Barno (OLB) - Questionable (illness)
- Sam Franklin Jr. (S) - Questionable (illness)
- Xavier Woods (S) - Questionable (illness)
- Yetur Gross-Matos (OLB) - Questionable (knee)