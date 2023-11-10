Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Frank Reich and D.J. Moore
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Moore on facing the Carolina Panthers
This win was especially satisfying for D.J. Moore. The former Carolina Panthers wide receiver was part of the trade that secured quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which stung at the time considering he was moving house when the call came from general manager Scott Fitterer.
When speaking about his emotions after taking on his old employers for the first time, Moore seemed to take everything in his stride based on comments via USA Today Sports. The former first-round pick went out of his way to avoid certain individuals by the sounds of it, which isn't surprising when one considers the circumstances surrounding his unceremonious departure.
"I talked to some people, some people I didn’t talk to. But it’s alright. But my emotions wasn’t too high. I was pretty chill . . . I think. You gotta ask them. But, I think so. Yeah, it wasn’t the prettiest performance. But we found a way to win and that’s all that matters in the league."- D.J. Moore via USA Today Sports
This was also a big night for running back D'Onta Foreman, who scored a touchdown versus the team that deemed him unworthy of a bigger payday before free agency despite a standout second half of the previous campaign. One thing's for sure, the Panthers could use two difference-makers like this on their inept offense right now.