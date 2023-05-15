Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Proehl and Week 1
By Dean Jones
Austin Proehl confident in the Carolina Panthers
There were a large number of hopefuls looking to force their way into the Carolina Panthers' plans at last weekend's rookie minicamp. And one or two came with close ties to the organization.
Among those was Austin Proehl, the son of former Panthers wideout and wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. He grew up around the franchise and although it'll be challenging to carve his own path, it didn't cost the Panthers much to get a closer look following an impressive stint in the XFL.
When speaking to the media via The Panthers Wire, Proehl was grateful for the opportunity. He was also convinced something special is happening in Carolina under Frank Reich and his staff.
"I spent a lot of time here. A lot of days, a lot of nights. Whether he was coaching or playing—it was pretty cool being in the stands, being on the sidelines. When me and my brother were ball boys here, it was just cool. A lot of the guys are the same. And this city deserves a great team, a winning team. And I think Coach [Frank] Reich and his staff they brought in here are gonna bring that to this city. I think what they’re doing here is special."- Austin Proehl via The Panthers Wire
Carolina has plenty of weapons in the passing game to call upon despite including D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection. While it makes Proehl's task more difficult, his ability to play special teams effectively might be enough for the Panthers to give him another look during OTAs.