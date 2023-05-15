Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Proehl and Week 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young leaning on ex-teammates
Bryce Young has a lot going on right now. The Carolina Panthers and its long-suffering fanbase are expecting the quarterback to lead them back to relevancy sooner rather than later, which began with an impressive rookie minicamp under extreme scrutiny.
Young took command of the huddle well, had everyone on the same page, and led by example. This was the bedding-in period - it's what comes next when the No. 1 overall pick joins up with veterans at OTAs later this month that holds a lot more weight.
Being a student of the game and a quick processor are two of the many reasons why Young became Carolina's guy. When speaking to the media via Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the signal-caller also revealed he'd spoken plenty to former Alabama teammate Mac Jones for advice ahead of his big transition.
"I want to do everything I can to set myself up to be successful and to help the franchise. A lot of people have helped me. I’m going to keep leaning on the people who have had success and been doing it longer than I have."- Bryce Young via Associated Press
Jones was a first-round selection that had Panthers legend Cam Newton by his side during his rookie season with the New England Patriots. Things haven't gone according to plan since, but there is renewed hope entering Year 3 thanks to the presence of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Asking for counsel is often difficult for players given their usually big egos. This doesn't apply to Young, who is keen to go above and beyond the call of duty to make a real go of things.