Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Proehl and Week 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked to Jadeveon Clowney (again)
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers could be on the lookout for edge-rushing help heading into the 2023 campaign. The coaching staff is high on third-round selection D.J. Johnson, but tasking him with starting reps immediately might be a bridge too far depending on what transpires throughout the upcoming preparation period.
The likes of Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos could improve under Ejiro Evero's guidance. But utilizing their salary-cap space in pursuit of immediate improvements is something those in power are no doubt considering.
According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the one remaining move Carolina needs to make before the campaign is to sign Jadeveon Clowney. This is not the first time he's been linked with the Panthers, even if nothing concrete has emerged as yet.
"If they want this loaded defense to truly be among the league’s best, they can’t have a potential weak link on the line opposite Brian Burns. [Jadeveon] Clowney is coming off a down year in the pass-rushing department, totaling only 29 pressures and two sacks, but a change of scenery could allow him to thrive again, similar to what happened in his first year in Cleveland. Clowney is one of the best run-defending edges in the NFL over the past decade and should benefit from having a lot of talent around him."- Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
While Clowney might not have reached the heights expected coming out of South Carolina, the former No. 1 overall selection can still make a difference. And as Spielberger stated, there are very few players in the position that set the edge so well against the run.
Much would depend on the money involved and whether Clowney considers this a viable option. But a homecoming could be mutually beneficial from the outside looking in.