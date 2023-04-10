Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Russell Okung and Hayden Hurst
Former Carolina Panthers OT transforms
One of the biggest early splashes made by previous head coach Matt Rhule was trading Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner for veteran left tackle Russell Okung. However, it didn't have the desired effect thanks in no small part to a series of unfortunate injury complications.
Okung was a stable blindside presence when available, but it became fleeting throughout the 2020 campaign. The one-time Oklahoma State star featured in just 406 snaps, giving up three sacks and conceding four penalties en route to a creditable 73.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
That was the last anyone saw of Okung as an NFL player, which was something of a surprise. However, the desire wasn't there for the No. 6 overall selection in 2010 after two Pro Bowl distinctions and a Super Bowl ring.
Judging by the recent photo of Okung, he's been working hard on transforming his 310-pound frame since leaving the gridiron. The ex-player sent shockwaves through the NFL community with a social media post to show off his newfound slender appearance on Sunday evening.
This goes to show what players have to go through - especially on the offensive and defensive lines - to get their weight up and become more forceful. It is also the latest transformation centered around former Panthers offensive linemen, with Ryan Kalil also dropping an unbelievable amount of weight after he called it a day.