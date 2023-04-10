Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Russell Okung and Hayden Hurst
Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers?
Even though the Carolina Panthers have made some decent additions to their defensive front, they are still in desperate need of a true pass-rushing presence opposite Brian Burns. This could arrive via the 2023 NFL Draft if the right prospect falls to No. 39 overall, but those in power also boast a significant amount of salary-cap space to explore a possible veteran signing, too.
Despite free agency being a month old, there are still some intriguing options sitting on the market. Perhaps the biggest name of all is Jadeveon Clowney, who wasn't brought back by the Cleveland Browns and is still searching for his next opportunity.
Clowney is synonymous with the area and became a national sensation at South Carolina en route to becoming the No. 1 overall selection. While he might not have lived up to the generational tag, Judy Battista of NFL.com recently named the Panthers and Baltimore Ravens as possible landing spots for the defensive end.
"Jadeveon Clowney—who, of course, did not end very well in Cleveland. Sort of an unfortunate end. But keep an eye on teams like, again, the Baltimore Ravens—who lost Calais Campbell. Really valuable rusher. Clowney, perhaps, can fill a role there. And then also, the Carolina Panthers—a team that, again, is shifting everything. They need pass-rushing help."- Judy Battista, NFL.com via Panthers Wire
Much will depend on the money Clowney wants and whether he could fit onto Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme effectively. But if the Panthers cannot find assistance from the college ranks, it's a definite possibility.