Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett and signings
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's frustration
One notable absentee from on-field activities is Austin Corbett. The right guard made a huge impression on the team's fortunes in 2022 before suffering a torn ACL in the Carolina Panthers' season finale against the New Orleans Saints, which needed surgery and is expected to miss some regular-season games next time around.
Corbett's been a bystander on the sidelines while his teammates lay the foundations for what will hopefully be a successful campaign. And the former second-round selection made no secret of his feelings when speaking to Darin Gantt from the team's website.
"I'll be honest with you. I'm kind of bored."- Austin Corbett via Panthers.com
The Nevada product is an all-business individual who's probably hurting watching everyone else doing what they love while he goes through mundane physiotherapy and other workout methods to strengthen the surgically-repaired knee. Corbett gave up just two sacks and conceded two penalties from 985 snaps in 2022, so it's a big hole to fill.
One cannot put into words how tough getting back to full fitness can be from an injury such as this. It's taxing on the mind as well as the body, so Corbett is looking forward to changing things up as he edges ever closer to his overall goal.
"I love the weight room, but you've got to change it up. That's all I've been doing for the last really solid two months now. It's just to be able to do something else. And even when I'm in the bubble, during practice, I'm just pushing a sled. That's still giving me something else, right? But still."- Austin Corbett via Panthers.com
The Panthers are taking every possible precaution to ensure Corbett is able to get back to his old self. Even if this is the most frustrating stage for the veteran, keeping the bigger picture in mind would be prudent.