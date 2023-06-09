Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett and signings
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young right on track
After an initial bedding-in period, the Carolina Panthers made the expected move and placed Bryce Young atop the quarterback depth chart. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has made the smoothest transition possible and put on yet another clinic at the team's open OTA session on Thursday before Frank Reich confirmed the news.
This is all part of Young's integration with some huge expectations on his shoulders. Noting has flustered him so far, with the signal-caller carrying himself impeccably on and off the field to get everyone on board.
When asked about Young's surge to officially become the team's No. 1 option under center, Reich stated everything is proceeding on course regarding their initial plans via Nick Shook from Around the NFL. And the Heisman Trophy winner's integration made the decision to stay on track an easy one.
"That was something at the beginning that (general manager) Scott (Fitterer) and I kind of earmarked the time when we thought would be best. Kind of mapping out, talked it through with the staff, you know, at the beginning of the offseason, this was kind of the time that we had marked this week to just kind of move him up. It's just the next step. There's really nothing to say other than, 'Hey, we just wanted to move him up this week.' Felt like it's been the right time."- Frank Reich via NFL.com
Young has been a revelation so far. Carolina's preparations are still in their infancy and the pads haven't come on yet, but hopes are high that this could finally be the move that gets the Panthers out of quarterback purgatory at last.