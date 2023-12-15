Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Derrick Brown
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown's Pro Bowl case
Derrick Brown has been getting some well-deserved praise this week. The defensive lineman continues to impact games considerably as he flourishes into one of the league's best at the position. Something that's increased calls for the former first-round pick out of Auburn to make the Pro Bowl despite the Carolina Panthers' abysmal record.
Brown is one of the core foundational pieces Carolina must build around under another new coaching regime. When discussing his production this season, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero made a convincing case for the brute force to make the Pro Bowl based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"People are definitely accountin’ for him. He’s gettin’ more blockers, more attention, the center turn—all those different types of things. But he’s been so disruptive—run game and pass game. A lot of people are gonna focus on the run, and rightfully so, he’s done a heck of a job. But you even look at the rush production—and yeah he only has one sack, I believe—but he’s affectin’ the quarterback and he’s pushin’ the pocket and he’s done a lot of good things. Obviously, he’s knockin’ the ball down, a lot of batted balls. He’s playin’ at a Pro Bowl-level, that’s for damn sure."- Ejiro Evero via USA Today Sports
The Panthers need to sort out a long-term extension with Brown this offseason. Looking at his importance to the team, the way he's performing, and the current contract inflation around the league, one could make a strong case for the lineman receiving Aaron Donald-type money when push comes to shove.
Making the Pro Bowl isn't the distinction it once was. But it would be a significant feather in Brown's cap nonetheless.