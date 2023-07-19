Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's health importance
Jaycee Horn might be feeling a little aggrieved about his less-than-stellar Madden rating compared to others around the NFL. But it represented another primary example of the importance of staying healthy for a full 17-game slate in 2023.
The Carolina Panthers are counting heavily on Horn next season. They have some serious doubts about others within the cornerback room, so anything less than full health throughout the campaign could see some big-time consequences emerge.
Horn has arguably the most upside of any young corner in the game currently. But the comparisons between the defensive back and Patrick Surtain II indicate being available is equally as important as production on the field.
When discussing Horn recently, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports described the former South Carolina star as the prototypical shutdown presence at the position. However, the writer was keen to point out that remaining on the field is the player's primary objective during the upcoming campaign and beyond.