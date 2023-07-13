Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Hard Knocks and D.J. Chark
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's upside
To say this is an important upcoming season for Jaycee Horn would be understating things slightly. The cornerback is a top-level performer beyond any doubt, but durability continues to be an issue that might jeopardize the Carolina Panthers' chances of thriving on defense under Ejiro Evero next season.
Horn missed the closing stages of the campaign and the secondary capitulated. An injury that forced him to miss early workouts only magnified his importance heading into Year 3 of his professional career.
The former first-round selection didn't crack ESPN's top-10 cornerbacks specifically due to these injuries - although Horn did get an honorable mention. And according to an unnamed AFC personnel figure via senior insider Jeremy Fowler, the one-time South Carolina star has more upside than almost anyone at the position league-wide.
"Injuries over his first two years affected his voting, but he's a top-10 talent. "Athletic, long, ball skills, can run, competitive -- more upside than almost anyone," a lead personnel man for an AFC team said."- AFC personnel figure via ESPN
This is all about health. If Horn can avoid further complications on the injury front, then a strong campaign will follow. One that would be sorely needed considering the questions Carolina has with others set to occupy positions on the cornerback depth chart.
There is also a good chance Horn develops his craft further under Evero and defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall, a former All-Pro who was one of the league's best press-man coverage cornerbacks at the peak of his powers.