Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Hard Knocks and D.J. Chark
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Chark with most to prove?
After sacrificing D.J. Moore for the privilege to select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers needed to almost hit the reset button within the wide receiver room. Three new faces with the potential to contribute arrived, which is exactly what any rookie quarterback needs to potentially hit the ground running.
D.J. Chark was acquired relatively late in free agency as he weighed up options. This is a player Frank Reich's had his eye on for a while and the head coach already has a grand plan in place to enhance the player's route tree and make him more than just a deep threat.
While this could propel Chark to the form that saw him gain more than 1,000 receiving yards and earn Pro Bowl honors in 2019, it could go either way. Something that was recognized by Eric Smithling from Yardbarker, who named the wideout among those with the biggest point to prove next season.
"The Panthers are his third team in three seasons, and while he's been explosive in limited action over the past two seasons, he could get lost in a crowded group of skill players. Chark played in 14 games since 2021 and his 17.7 yards per reception are the most among all receivers with at least 30 receptions during that span. Carolina did a great job surrounding No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young with veterans this offseason, signing receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders. The Panthers also have Terrace Marshall Jr. returning. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch on 28 receptions last season and could fill the deep-threat role if Chark doesn't."- Eric Smithling, Yardbarker
Chark has the talent and the former second-round selection looked something like his old self with the Detroit Lions last season. Hopefully, the Panthers' exceptional coaching staff can build on this momentum throughout the summer in readiness for the upcoming campaign.