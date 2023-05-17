Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Chris Tabor and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers keen to maximize Jeremy Chinn
One of the biggest points of discussion surrounding the Carolina Panthers' defense and their switch to a 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero is where Jeremy Chinn fits. The former second-round selection spent the last two seasons in the safety position where he starred at the collegiate level, but the consistency wasn't anything like what the player displayed as a rookie outside linebacker.
This leaves Evero with something of a conundrum. Vonn Bell joined in free agency and should form a productive backend tandem with Xavier Woods, which could allow Chinn an extra sense of freedom to shift closer to the line of scrimmage, in theory.
But with Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, and Brian Burns cemented at various spots across the second level, Evero has a nice problem on his hands. When probed about where he'll be deployed, the defensive coordinator focused on Chinn's high-impact capabilities without giving too much away via The Panthers Wire.
"Well, we don’t wanna talk too much about that. I’ll say this—we think very highly of him and I think he’s a heck of a player. He’s a weapon that we’re definitely gonna try to utilize. And I know that he’s an asset for us to have. We just value his skill set. He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things and you just gotta have him on the field. And we’re gonna figure that out as we work through."- Ejiro Evero via The Panthers Wire
Letting Chinn be instinctive as a roamer might be the best course of action. But it's a decision Evero must get right with the Southern Illinois product heading into a contract year.