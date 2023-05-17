Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Chris Tabor and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' special teams embarrassment of riches
Special teams are an often overlooked part of NFL play. But if any team doesn't give it the right focus, it's not hard to see where the problems can emerge.
The Carolina Panthers saw a huge upturn in special teams production last season thanks to the arrival of coordinator Chris Tabor. His experience and ability to bring the best out of players was a breath of fresh air - something that was also recognized by head coach Frank Reich, who made keeping him around a top priority,
Tabor has his kicker, punter, and long snapper all back for another go-around, which is great for continuity. The Panthers also signed Damiere Byrd as a potential kick returner, but nothing will be given according to the coach via Augusta Stone from the team's website despite a previous connection from their time together on the Chicago Bears.
"He's a really good football player; glad he's on our roster. But there's a lot of other guys on our roster also that I feel good about. … Right now, my time is just to help them develop. Today's May 16, and I just have to try to hopefully give them some tools and keep helping them so that when we get to training camp, they're playing and fighting for jobs. The more competition you have, the better. That shows that you like your roster."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
We are still in the feeling-out process across the roster. But fans can relax safe in the knowledge Tabor will make the right calls based on his first campaign in Carolina.