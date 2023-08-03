Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Frank Reich and Steve Smith Sr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after almost 40,000 descended on Bank of Ameria Stadium for Fan Fest?
What a sight it was to see so many Carolina Panthers coming together for the team's annual Fan Fest practice session at Bank of America Stadium. The energy in the building was astonishing and the players also got down to business in full pads, which hasn't always been the case at this particular occasion over recent years.
Obviously, this also came with plenty of headlines attached. Among the stories generating column inches recently include Bryce Young gaining respect, Frank Reich's poor decision, Jeremy Chinn's role, and Steve Smith Sr. on the most talented quarterback he ever played with.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Jeremy Chinn's new Carolina Panthers role
Much has been made about Jeremy Chinn's role within Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 base defense. The Carolina Panthers haven't designated him with one position and are unlikely to do so, which makes it all the harder to figure out leading into the 2023 campaign.
Chinn has the athletic profile to play almost anywhere aside from the defensive line. Many analysts project the former second-round selection to fill big nickel duties, although working as a third safety or closer to the line of scrimmage among the linebackers is something else Evero will consider if the situation dictates.
When asked about his deployment next season, Chinn stated via the team's website that he didn't want to class himself as a nickel/dime coverage guy. He plans to be much more than that in pursuit of helping Carolina's defense become a dominant force.
"I feel like that just kind of puts it in a box a little bit. I mean, there's so many areas that they're moving me around the field. So just saying I'll just be a nickel, you know, it doesn't really do it justice."- Jeremy Chinn via Panthers.com
Chinn plans to be a difference-maker wherever he gets put in the lineup. Whether this comes with a decrease in reps entering a contract year is the most concerning element of this equation.