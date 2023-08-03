Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Frank Reich and Steve Smith Sr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Steve Smith on most talented Carolina Panthers QB
Steve Smith Sr. played with some outstanding quarterbacks during his illustrious career. The wide receiver proved size doesn't matter when you have the heart of a lion, putting together the sort of production that usually ends up with a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction at some stage.
Smith is still seen plenty around the Carolina Panthers and was present once again at Fan Fest. Things might have ended on a sour note when he was allowed to depart for the Baltimore Ravens, but everyone is on good terms now and his love for the organization never wavered.
When discussing his time in Carolina with Shaq Thompson on the latest edition of his Cut To It podcast, Smith stated via USA Today Sports that although Jake Delhomme was his favorite quarterback, Cam Newton was the best he ever played with thanks to his unique athletic traits that reset expectations for dual-threat weapons under center.
"Who’s the best quarterback I’ve ever played with on the Carolina Panthers? Has to be Cam [Newton]. I’ve never seen a more athletic quarterback. With Cam, I’ve never seen a guy—6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 230, 250 pounds—run right and throw across his body. Flick of the wrist like you’re pitchin’ quarters."- Steve Smith Sr. via USA Today Sports
If only Smith had been kept around for that iconic 2015 season. Had the player and the Panthers worked something out, there might be a Super Bowl hanging at Bank of America Stadium right now.