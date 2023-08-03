Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Frank Reich and Steve Smith Sr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's regret
Bryce Young might have ended another productive practice in front of almost 40,000 at Fan Fest with an interception, but this one needed some context attached. It was the final play of practice and head coach Frank Reich put his rookie signal-caller in a scenario that he's guaranteed to encounter at some stage during his time in the league.
Reich called four deep vertical routes and for Young to launch into the end zone. The defense was ready, piling on the pressure and reacting well to the ball before Kamu Grugier-Hill came down with his third interception of camp.
When discussing the play after Fan Fest, Reich took all the blame based on his comments via the team's website. However, this is all part of the learning experience for everyone as kinks get ironed out before the 2023 season opener.
"The last play, something I did to him put him in a bad spot. It was good for me. I told him it was my fault; I told him to do something I shouldn't have told him to do. He did a great job the whole practice. You get in those situations at the end, and you've got 15 seconds left. So what do you want to do? You want to take a shot into the end zone? That's what the defense is going to do. So sometimes you take your medicine, kick the field goal with 15 seconds to go, and then you have to kick off. I wanted to see what our defense was going to do. So let's just go out there and run four verts and see if the defense runs the wrong coverage, and then we can throw it away. And they got a pretty good rush, and I put him in a hard position. So we all learned from it."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Reich will throw the dice now and again in pursuit of putting points on the board, even if this particular play was ill-advised. However, it is an example of how bold the Carolina Panthers might be on offense next season compared to previous years under defensive-minded head coaches.