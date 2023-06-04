Panthers News: Bryce Young, J.K. Dobbins, Greg Hardy and DeAndre Hopkins
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich and his staff reflect on another positive series of OTAs?
It's been encouraging to see everyone pulling together throughout early off-season workouts as the Carolina Panthers put the opening foundations in place for a successful campaign. Head coach Frank Reich stated they are about halfway through their installation regarding the scheme in all three phases, which means it's so far, so good with plenty of hard work at learning ahead for all involved.
And yet, the news and rumors continue to circulate. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Bryce Young's desire to get ahead, another DeAndre Hopkins report shoots down any links to Carolina, Greg Hardy's continuing slump in the combat sports world, and the Panthers touted as a potential trade destination for running back J.K. Dobbins.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Former Carolina Panthers DE knocked out (again)
After disgraced ex-edge rusher Greg Hardy was cast aside by the NFL, he turned his attention to making a career for himself in the mixed martial arts/combat sports world. After some early promise, things seem to be tailing off rapidly for the joint-holder of the Carolina Panthers single-season sack record.
Hardy was knocked out in his latest Team Combat League encounter, which is the second time he's suffered such a fate in recent months. This puts him at 2-1 overall in the competition and unless he turns things around soon, a future in the profession looks especially bleak.
There won't be many tears shed for Hardy's demise. The former sixth-round selection had so much promise before blowing his NFL career thanks to serious allegations of domestic violence, but he's finding out what happens when people fight back in no uncertain terms.