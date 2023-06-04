Panthers News: Bryce Young, J.K. Dobbins, Greg Hardy and DeAndre Hopkins
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young got ahead before Carolina Panthers choice
The Carolina Panthers couldn't be much happier with what they've seen from quarterback Bryce Young so far. His integration into the organization has been smooth, which is down to the player's meticulous preparation and quiet confidence that teammates are already gravitating towards.
There is a lot of hard work ahead for Young. Things will obviously get tougher for the No. 1 overall selection at training camp and during whatever reps he receives in the preseason, but the former Alabama star has done nothing to alter the perception he was the right call for those in power once their bombshell trade to control the draft was confirmed.
When discussing Young's transition on a recent NFL live appearance, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler via Yahoo Sports revealed an interesting anecdote regarding the quarterback studying Frank Reich's system long before he became an official member of the Panthers.
"‘Poise’ is the word you hear often when you talk to people out there in Carolina. His decision-making, or when he walks on the field, he never looks rushed. Everything feels pretty smooth. His energy is always good. And I was told his intermediate-to-deep ball, whether on air or against the defense, has been pretty good. And I heard an interesting story with Bryce Young pre-draft. They didn’t give him a playbook because they didn’t tell him he was goin’ No. 1. He dug into Frank Reich tendencies. He dug into the ol’ crates, looked at some of what he did with his past offenses—just to make sure."- Jeremy Fowler via Yahoo Sports
This speaks volumes about Young's mindset. Even though the player had no guarantees he was going to be the pick at No. 1, he left nothing to chance and wanted to get ahead in whatever way possible in the event Carolina went down this particular route.
Hopefully, this will be the start of a profitable relationship.