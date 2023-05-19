Panthers News: Bryce Young, Josh McCown, Tommy Tremble and defense ranked
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the lid was further lifted on what convinced those in power to draft Bryce Young?
As the Carolina Panthers get set to welcome everyone into the facility next week for the first time as a complete unit, coaches are putting plans in place to ensure everyone hits the ground running. Being meticulous and leaving nothing to chance has been the hallmark of the team's approach under Frank Reich this offseason, which is a complete contrast to how things were managed under previous regimes.
Hopefully, this can have the desired effect on a hungry young roster throughout the preparation period. Until then, the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young already making money, Josh McCown's offseason approach, the gauntlet laid down to Tommy Tremble, and Carolina's defense ranked among others around the league.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young cracks jersey list
It hasn't taken Bryce Young long to establish himself as a marketable commodity since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from the quarterback, who's captured the imagination of fans far and wide with nothing more than a polite demeanor coupled with elite-level production.
This was reflected in Young's standing at No. 10 in the NFL's most popular jersey sales. The former Alabama star was among high-class company, with Aaron Rodgers topping the list as New York Jets supporters clamored to buy his shirt once a bombshell trade from the Green Bay Packers was confirmed.
If Young has anything like the same standard of career, he'll be on this list for many years to come.