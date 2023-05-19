Panthers News: Bryce Young, Josh McCown, Tommy Tremble and defense ranked
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defense gets lowly rank
There is a real sense of excitement about what the Carolina Panthers could accomplish on defense in 2023. Acquiring coordinator Ejiro Evero was seen as a major coup by most analysts and if everything goes well, it'll be his final destination before a head coaching gig.
Evero's switch to a 3-4 base scheme adds another layer of intrigue. Their free-agent moves had this in mind, but the Panthers could use another cornerback and edge rusher before competitive games begin.
Hopes are high among the fanbase. This was not a sentiment shared by Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network, who ranked Carolina's defense at No. 22 league-wide and expects a similar output to what we witnessed during the previous campaign.
"Aside from Brian Burns and Jaycee Horn, there isn’t much in the way of marquee players on the defense. Vonn Bell will help as well, but without investment in the draft, the Panthers are projected to be about as good on defense as they were last year."- Arif Hasan, Pro Football Network
While they don't have the household names, Carolina's defense has Evero calling plays. It also boasts plenty of dynamic figures such as Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, and Shaq Thompson to go along with the duo mentioned by Hasan.
This should serve as decent bulletin board material for Evero and the Panthers. If they were ranked No. 22 at the end of 2023 - which does appear highly unlikely - it would be nothing short of disastrous.