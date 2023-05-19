Panthers News: Bryce Young, Josh McCown, Tommy Tremble and defense ranked
By Dean Jones
Josh McCown's offseason process with Carolina Panthers
While there was once talk of Josh McCown getting fast-tracked to the Houston Texans' head coaching position, the Brian Flores lawsuit ended that pipedream before it started. The former quarterback is now taking a more traditional approach by working his way up the ladder after leaving his playing days behind.
McCown influence in the Carolina Panthers' decision-making process this offseason cannot be understated. His experience has been invaluable in assessing the top quarterback prospects after the team made their daring trade to No. 1 overall, which led them to Bryce Young pretty early in the process.
When speaking to the media on Thursday via Augusta Stone from Panthers.com, McCown stated he is spending as much time as legally possible with Young per NFL rules. The 16-year veteran also revealed that the plan is to mold Carolina's prized possession in a manner that plays to his exceptional gifts.
"He has a playmaking capacity to him that's special to his game, and we want to honor that. But at the NFL, we have to help him mold what he does best to the NFL. That's a fun process."- Josh McCown via Augusta Stone/Twitter
Young has already stated his willingness to learn and do whatever it takes to help the team. That should be music to McCown's ears as the pair get set to put the hard work in throughout the summer.