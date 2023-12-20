Panthers News: Bryce Young, Justin Houston, Steve Smith and power rankings
By Dean Jones
Steve Smith Sr.'s distinction
It's been years since Steve Smith Sr. left the Carolina Panthers under a cloud. But there hasn't been a Carolina Panthers wide receiver to match his passion and production since.
The iconic figure remains beloved among the fanbase. It's great to see Smith becoming part of the Panthers community once again. Something many thought wasn't possible given the bitterness surrounding his departure to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.
Smith is getting another well-deserved distinction shortly. He'll be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of his exceptional efforts. Dr. Jerry McGee, president of the Hall's Board of Directors, highlighted what a special year this is for inductees based on a statement via Carolina's website.
"This year's class joining the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is dynamic in many ways. Not only are they part of a milestone group, given that this is the 60th Induction Celebration, they are representative of the reach throughout the Charlotte community, the state of North Carolina, the United States, and beyond."- Dr. Jerry McGee via Panthers.com
There are very few more deserving than Smith. He gave his heart and soul to the Panthers. He rose from relative obscurity to win the Triple Crown and become one of the league's most feared wideouts. And who knows, perhaps this will be followed by another important induction next year.