Panthers News: Bryce Young, Keep Pounding Day, Cam Newton and Andy Dalton
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as excitement builds for the team's upcoming rookie minicamp next weekend?
This time next week sees the Carolina Panthers take the field for rookie minicamp. It is the first chance fans will have to see those selected and undrafted free-agent hopefuls taking their first steps to what will hopefully become successful careers with the franchise.
Among the stories provoking conversation recently include Bryce Young's ranking, Cam Newton's claim about why he remains unemployed, Andy Dalton's status heading into offseason workouts, and the team celebrating its annual Keep Pounding Day across the community.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hold annual Keep Pounding Day
The legend of Sam Mills remains prevalent across the Carolina Panthers many years after the Pro Football Hall of Famer's sad passing. Players, staff, and other figures turned out in force around the community for Keep Pounding Day, which is held in honor of the former linebacker/coach and assists those less fortunate.
This is a fantastic initiative from the Panthers, who've always prided themselves on a family-orientated atmosphere. While that might have been lost under the previous regime, it's slowly returning after a memorable offseason period for the organization to date.