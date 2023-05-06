Panthers News: Bryce Young, Keep Pounding Day, Cam Newton and Andy Dalton
Cam Newton makes claim about NFL chances
Cam Newton remains a beloved figure among Carolina Panthers fans. No player has ever captivated the franchise like the one-time NFL MVP, but the quarterback is still awaiting his next opportunity despite making a good impression at Auburn's pro day recently.
Newton recently stated on Josina Anderson's Undefined podcast that he'd spoken to a few unnamed teams about the possibility of signing. The No. 1 overall selection also made a bold claim about why he could be fighting a losing battle en route to another chance.
During the interview, Newton stated that his hair and overall look might be putting teams off. Something the signal-caller is unwilling to change and rightfully so.
"It’s been hinted. And I’m not changing. People have hinted to where they say like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam.’ But, that was a different me.” The thing that is always mentioned is, ‘Cam, you’re scaring people with how you look.'"- Cam Newton via PFT/Undefined
Whether this is accurate or not, we'll never know. Newton's often been criticized for his dress sense - especially after losses - which just seems bizarre in the grand scheme of things and only adds further weight to his claims, in all honesty.